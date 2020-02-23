Starting his sprint 300m from home, Ackerman surprised his rivals and was never headed passing the finishing line ahead of Australia's Caleb Ewan and Rudy Barbier of France.

The race, which saw Chris Froome return to action for the first time since his crash at the Criterium du Dauphine last year, was the first of seven in the UAE Tour and saw them ride 148km from The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah to the Dubai Silicon Oasis.

More to follow.