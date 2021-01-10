Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan has a full schedule with plenty of targets in the 2021 season, according to team head Jan Valach.

The Slovakian rider is aiming to compete in this year’s Classics, as well as both the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France. He will also take part in the Tokyo Olympics and World Championships if quarantine rules allow at the time.

Giro d'Italia Giro d’Italia 2020 Stage 15 - As it happened 18/10/2020 AT 14:22

Sagan competed in the 2020 Giro but the rescheduled season that took account of the coronavirus pandemic meant that he had to sacrifice his participation in the reorganised Classics.

Speaking to Slovakian newspaper Pravda, Bora-Hansgrohe director Jan Valach outlined the three-time world champion's 2021 plans.

"We start with the spring classics, followed by the Giro, the Tour, the Olympics… These are the highlights," Valach said.

There is only a month between the Giro and the Tour de France, and there is only a week between the Olympics and the Tour’s conclusion. Valach believes that the heavy workload would actually be to his rider’s advantage.

"Peter is the type of rider who can withstand more load, benefit from it, it doesn't tire him and he gets better and better,” explained Valach.

'The renaissance of the showman!' – Sagan takes memorable Stage 10 win

After the conclusion of the Olympics, the next big event would be the World Championships in Flanders, Belgium, at the end of September.

"I see the space especially in the Classics. We talked about it several times. He is the ideal age for them," Valach claimed.

"Peter still has a high performance and if we take into account the necessary experience, he can apply in them, he can be successful maybe even in his 40s. This will be his main platform in the coming seasons. We are working on it in the future, and I am also very much looking forward to it."

Sagan is currently training in Lake Garda, Italy, with the Bora Hansgrohe team for pre-season training, and will then move on to a camp in the Canary Islands.

Giro d'Italia Giro d’Italia 2020 Stage 14 - As it happened 17/10/2020 AT 14:15