Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan has tested positive for coronavirus at a training camp in Gran Canaria, Spain.

Erik Baska and Sagan’s brother Juraj have also tested positive, and are now in quarantine.

Sagan released a press conference announcing his test results.

"For a few weeks now, my brother Juraj, our teammate Erik Baška, and I have been training in Gran Canaria," he said.

"On January 29, we had a PCR test done in a local laboratory in order to be able to fly back home.

"Unfortunately, the results weren't what we would have hoped for and all three of us tested positive for COVID-19. We are all feeling well but, obviously, since that day, we have remained in quarantine. From the moment we received the positive test results, we have had the full support of the team and I'd like to thank our manager Ralph Denk and our medical department for this.

"Although we are thousands of kilometres away and in isolation, we always felt as if we were right next to them. We are kept under continuous remote supervision and will remain here for as long as required. Hopefully, our next test results will be negative so that we can resume our normal training schedule as soon as possible."

Christopher Edler, the team’s medical chief, gave further information on the trio and indicated that the chances of a false positive test are low.

"Peter, Erik and Juraj tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus several times via independent PCR tests," Edler confirmed.

"All three are exhibiting mild, general symptoms of illness and at this time are able to remain in domestic quarantine in accordance with state guidelines until they recover. There remains close communication with the medical team. Once quarantine has been completed, further comprehensive medical evaluations are planned."

It is the latest obstacle for the Bora-Hansgrohe team. He was involved in a crash in January, and also his planned participation in the Vuelta a San Juan was derailed when the race was cancelled. Several of his teammates were also hit by a car in a January training camp in Italy.

