Monaco residents are only allowed outside for brief exercise near their homes as the principality tackles the coronavirus outbreak.

Gilbert was riding around an 11km circuit near his home when he was stopped and fined by police.

"All citizens are equal before the law. Just because I won Paris-Roubaix last year, I don’t have any more rights than anyone else. The fine was €100," Gilbert told Monaco Info. "As public figures, we need to set an example. I’ve put the bike aside and now I’m only training on the turbo trainer.

"Up to a few days ago, it was tolerated in the Principality for professional riders [to train outside] but that changed not long ago and now we must adapt and train indoors."

Gilbert is hoping to become only the fourth man in history to win every Monument, cycling's five most prestigious one-day races, after his thrilling win at Paris-Roubaix last season.

The only absentee from his palmares is Milan-San Remo, which was postponed until later in 2020.