The 20-year-old Yorkshireman finished best of the rest behind now three-time winner Mathieu van der Poel, in what was the Pidcock's first participation in the elite Worlds event.

Van der Poel showed his dominance once more in Dübendorf, Switzerland, leading from start to finish. Meanwhile, Pidcock fought hard to beat a number of talented Belgian riders, including Toon Aerts and Wout Van Aert, and finished 1-20 behind the superstar Dutchman.

“To be honest I didn’t think I would be that strong,” Pidcock said. “I knew this course and these conditions would suit me. It was incredible.

"I am the second-best in the world in cyclocross today. It is unreal. Mathieu is one of the best riders in the world, and I was second behind him today."