Cycling

Weening set to sign for Trek-Segafredo - reports

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Pieter Weening

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

Veteran cyclist Pieter Weening is set to sign for Trek-Segafredo according to various reports in the Belgian and Dutch media.

The 39-year-old has been without a team so far this year since Roompot-Charles disbanded at the end of 2019.

Weening has been sighted exercising in his new team's kit and according to Het Nieuwsblad, he has already signed his contract, though Dutch sources say he has not yet put pen to paper.

World Championships

Pedersen causes major upset as Van der Poel cracks spectacularly

29/09/2019 AT 09:58
Play Icon
WATCH

Return to London: Relive the key moments from London 2012 with the stars who were there

00:00:15

It is likely that Weening will be playing a mentoring role to some of his younger new team-mates, such as road race world champion Mads Pedersen, Giulio Ciccone and Quinn Simmons, who are 25, 24 and 19 respectively.

Despite his advancing years, Weening recorded a stage win in 2019's Tour de Luxembourg.

Tour of Norway

Tour of Norway: Wins keep coming for Deceuninck - Quick-Step

29/05/2019 AT 19:22
Tour of Norway

Bol surprises Norwegian favourites for Stage 1 victory

28/05/2019 AT 18:31
Related Topics
CyclingTrek - SegafredoPieter Weening
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePositivity personified, World Champion Van Vleuten prepares to resume dominance when cycling returns
Next articlePremier League clubs meet ahead of latest government restart plans