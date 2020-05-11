Veteran cyclist Pieter Weening is set to sign for Trek-Segafredo according to various reports in the Belgian and Dutch media.

The 39-year-old has been without a team so far this year since Roompot-Charles disbanded at the end of 2019.

Weening has been sighted exercising in his new team's kit and according to Het Nieuwsblad, he has already signed his contract, though Dutch sources say he has not yet put pen to paper.

It is likely that Weening will be playing a mentoring role to some of his younger new team-mates, such as road race world champion Mads Pedersen, Giulio Ciccone and Quinn Simmons, who are 25, 24 and 19 respectively.

Despite his advancing years, Weening recorded a stage win in 2019's Tour de Luxembourg.

