Steven Kruijswijk and George Bennett, who finished third and 24th respectively in the Tour de France, will be his main lieutenants.

Tony Martin is the other squad rider to do the Tour-Vuelta double with Kruijswijk's fellow Dutchmen Robert Gesink and Lennard Hofstede and American climbers Sep Kuss and Neilson Powless rounding out the team.

Jumbo-Visma boast some Vuelta experience with Gesink a three-time top-ten finisher, Kruijswijk fourth last year and Bennett tenth in 2016.

Reigning Vuelta a Espana champion Simon Yates has been left out of Mitchelton-SCOTT's team for this year's event.