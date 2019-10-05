The 2019 Vuelta champion proved his World Championships disappointment was just a blip by riding away from his competitors on the final ascent to win the Bologna to San Luca race.

Education First duo Michael Woods of Canada and Colombia's Sergio Higuita finished behind the Slovenian who enjoyed his 12th title of the calendar year, just a week after finishing 12th in the time trial in Yorkshire.

Video - Primoz Roglic storms to Giro dell'Emilia win 02:09

Elsewhere in the star-studded field, Bauke Mollema finished fourth, with Alejandro Valverde just behind.