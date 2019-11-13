Poulidor – nicknamed 'The Eternal Second' having finished runner-up at the Tour three times and third five times, was admitted to hospital in October.

Initially it was thought he suffering from fatigue following another Tour de France where he now works as an ambassador for yellow-jersey sponsor Crédit Lyonnais.

However, his health deteriorated and he passed away at 2am on Wednesday morning in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat.

In his decorated career, the cycling icon won the Vuelta a Espana in 1964, two classics with Milan-San Remo (1961) and the Flèche Wallonne (1963). He achieved the double in Paris-Nice (1972, 1973) and Dauphiné in 1966 and 1969.

His eight times on the podium at Le Tour are the most of any rider.