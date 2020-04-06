Anaesthetic registrar Dr Tom Roberts tweeted about the theft of his bike while he was on a shift at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Rowe and ex-Olympic champion Chris Boardman both swiftly offered him a replacement bike as the tweet received many responses.

Dr Roberts told the BBC that he will receive his bike from Ineos rider Rowe on Monday.

"Seeing all the offers of help restores your faith in people," the 32-year-old said.

" Witnessing how people are empathising with you and also trying to help you out as much as they can is humbling. "

"I'd been working in intensive care, came out of work about 8:45pm and went down to where I normally park my bike. The lock had been cut through and my bike was missing.

"It's pretty disappointing at the moment, particularly when the NHS is being held in potentially a higher regard than it normally is. For someone to do that in a hospital when you are on shift working to help people and save their lives, that's a little bit disappointing.

Luke RoweGetty Images

"I walked home and put a little message on Twitter which some of my friends shared, and about half an hour later I had a couple of offers of new bikes from people, which was nice," he continued.

"I was not expecting that response I just thought I'd put it out there and see how many other people thought that was a pretty rubbish end to a day. It turns out lots of people did, and it's just kind of very fortunate that people have been generous and are going to give me a new one.

"He [Rowe] asked me what my height was and what sort of bike I'd had and he said he'd drop something around in the morning.

"He didn't have to do it, it's very kind of him."