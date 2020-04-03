The 2020 edition of the Spring Classic was due to take place on Sunday but, having been postponed because of the coronavirus, riders will now compete on rollers at home while wearing smart trainers that can replicate the demands of climbs and cobbles.

The 'virtual' edition will be just the final 32km, including the final two climbs over Oude-Kwaremont and Paterberg, compared to 266km in the real race.

Eurosport duo Rob Hatch and Matt Stephens will commentate on the race.

“In a closed tour reserved exclusively for professional cyclists, 13 pros will be competing during the last 32 km of the Tour of Flanders – on their home trainers,” read a statement from race organisers.

“Thanks to [streaming platform] Kiswe we will be able to watch the riders tackle a virtual Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg in real-time on the Bkool platform.”

Defending champion Alberto Bettiol will be hoping to retain his title in the ‘DeRonde 2020 lockdown edition' of the race.

Evenepoel, Van Avermaet, Stuyven, Oliver Naesen, Mike Teunissen, Wout van Aert, Zdenek Stybar, Yves Lampaert, Tim Wellens, Thomas De Gendt, Michael Matthews and Nicolas Roche will also be competing.