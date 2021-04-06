Remco Evenepoel has signed a five-year contract extension with Deceuninck-Quickstep.

The only rider to have a deal that long is Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar at UAE Team Emirates.

"I feel really honoured to put pen to paper for the next five years," Evenepoel said in a team press release.

Giro d'Italia Giro d’Italia: How to watch opening Grand Tour of 2021 AN HOUR AGO

"As Patrick told me, this is the longest agreement he has ever signed with a rider. I'm really proud and happy to stay in this wonderful team, where I have already enjoyed a lot of success, and hopefully we can reach our big dreams.

I love it here! The environment, the staff, the riders, everything feels so familiar. For me it's just a dream, again, that comes true. That's why I feel really, really happy and excited for what the future holds.

In the Belgian's debut professional season aged 19, two years ago, he won the Baloise Belgium Tour, the European time trial title and the Clasica San Sébastian.

Despite the cycling calendar being heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Evenepoel still won the Vuelta a San Juan, Volta ao Algarve, Vuelta a Burgos and Tour de Pologne.

He is currently recovering from a nasty crash suffered in Il Lombardia last year which left him with a broken pelvis.

- - -

Volta a Catalunya Froome 'not personally fighting for victory' at Volta a Catalunya 22/03/2021 À 13:54