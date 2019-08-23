The recently-crowned European ITT Champion s now committed to the team until the end of 2023.

Evenpoel, 19, joined the World Tour this season and has already notched up a GC victory at the Tour of Belgium and a triumph at the Clasica San Sebastian.

“I am happy and proud that I have extended my stay with Deceuninck – Quick-Step and I will continue to build my future together with this amazing group," Evenepoel said.

" The team have believed in me from the very beginning and that means a lot. Signing a new deal was the logical thing to do and after talking with Patrick about it, I agreed immediately. Deceuninck – Quick-Step is the perfect environment for me, a second family where we are always working together to improve with passion, professionalism and commitment, and this is a very important aspect for me. "

Deceuninck – Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere added in a press release: