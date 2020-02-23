The 20-year-old led the GC going into the lumpy 20.3km blitz around Lagoa and duly delivered, finishing in 24:08 to edge Dennis by 10 seconds.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) finished second and third in GC respectively.

Evenepoel’s first stage race triumph in Europe marks him out as an early contender for the Giro d’Italia.

"We will see," the Belgian responded when asked about his Grand Tour credentials. "It’s not a three-week race here. I think three weeks will be something different."

The 103rd Giro starts in Budapest on May 9 and is LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

STAGE FIVE RESULTS

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:24:08

2. Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:00:10

3. Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:18

4. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38

5. Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38

6. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:38

7. Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:00:38

8. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:46

9. Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:47

10. Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:48

FINAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION