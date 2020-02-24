Getty Images
Evenepoel warn rivals the best is yet to come after winning Algarve title
Remco Evenepoel has warned his rivals the best is yet to come after winning the Volta ao Algarve to secure his second race win of 2020.
The 20-year-old produced a brilliant ride in the individual time trial to clinch victory, not only beating his overall rivals but also setting a course record to pip world trial champion Rohan Dennis by 10 seconds.
Evenepoel also won stage two of the race along with the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina earlier this year, with his impressive form leading to suggestions that he could contend for the Giro d’Italia in May.
But he said: "The Volta ao Algarve is not a three-week race like the Giro. That is something altogether different. I'm just working towards my goals now, and I want to be prepared in two months.
"I said I wanted to come to Algarve, I did my very best and performed as well as possible. Next up is Tirreno-Adriatico and we'll see how we go there. It's about going step by step, race by race, then we'll see in the end what the season brings."
The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider also said it was rewarding to beat Dennis, having lost to him by over a minute at the Yorkshire Worlds time trial last year.
"Beating Rohan Dennis is very difficult, so that makes it twice as nice.
"For the general classification, I just had to ride as fast as possible. That I won the stage as well is an added bonus."