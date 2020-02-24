The 20-year-old produced a brilliant ride in the individual time trial to clinch victory, not only beating his overall rivals but also setting a course record to pip world trial champion Rohan Dennis by 10 seconds.

Evenepoel also won stage two of the race along with the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina earlier this year, with his impressive form leading to suggestions that he could contend for the Giro d’Italia in May.

But he said: "The Volta ao Algarve is not a three-week race like the Giro. That is something altogether different. I'm just working towards my goals now, and I want to be prepared in two months.

"I said I wanted to come to Algarve, I did my very best and performed as well as possible. Next up is Tirreno-Adriatico and we'll see how we go there. It's about going step by step, race by race, then we'll see in the end what the season brings."

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider also said it was rewarding to beat Dennis, having lost to him by over a minute at the Yorkshire Worlds time trial last year.

"Beating Rohan Dennis is very difficult, so that makes it twice as nice.

"For the general classification, I just had to ride as fast as possible. That I won the stage as well is an added bonus."