The four-time Tour de France winner was on a reconnaissance ride for the Criterium de Dauphine in June when he crashed into a wall, breaking his elbow and ribs as well as fracturing his femur and sternum.

The seven-time Grand Tour winner returned to professional cycling at the Saitama Criterium back in October but told Eurosport he still needed further surgery.

And it has now emerged, via Italian magazine BiciSport, that Froome left Ineos’ training camp in Spain after two days due ill-health, with the report suggesting that the Briton is struggling to recover from the injuries sustained back in June.

Froome himself urged caution regarding the speed of his recovery in October, telling Eurosport that a full return was still some way off.

"I'm in an extremely fortunate position that I am even back on a bike again at this stage," Froome said.

"I had some pretty horrific injuries and I've still got to have another surgery.

" I've got to remove the metalwork in my hip and my elbow. "

"It's gone extremely well but I've got a long way to go and I've got a lot of work to do."

Froome had six Grand Tour titles to his name at the time of his crash, and only discovered he had been promoted to 2011 Vuelta champion - following Juan Jose Cobo’s disqualification - while lying in the ICU following his crash and has been bullish regarding his hopes of winning another Grand Tour.

However, reports of his withdrawal from a training camp ahead of the 2020 season – if accurate - casts doubt over his ability to return to top-level cycling.