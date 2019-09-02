The Ecuadorian, who has penned a three-year deal, will joust for leadership duties with Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal.

"I am very excited about joining the team. I feel this is a great opportunity for me to continue my development and growth as a rider, working with a team that continues to go from strength-to-strength, year after year," said Carapaz.

" I already know a lot of the riders on the team and I am really looking forward to working everyone at Team INEOS from next season. "

"I believe I will fit into this group well and race to my full potential over the coming years. I want to achieve some great triumphs for Team INEOS."

Carapaz withdrew ahead of La Vuelta after sustaining multiple injuries in a crash in the build-up, with the 26-year-old returning to action at the Bretagne Classic on Sunday.

Video - 'Just look at his face!' - Tears of joy for Carapaz as he claims his first Grand Tour title 00:41

"We are very pleased to have signed Richard from the start of the 2020 season," added Ineos team principal Dave Brailsford.

" We have been long time admirers of his talents as a bike rider and have followed his development closely over a number of years, as we have always marked him out as a potential member of our Team. "

"He is obviously a fantastic climber but also has great versatility as he showed at the Giro earlier this year. He is still relatively young and I have no doubt he can develop and improve even further at Team INEOS."

Bernal led home Thomas in an Ineos one-two at the Tour de France in July, while Froome began the slow road to recovery following his horror crash in June.