French cyclists have joyfully returned to the roads after the country's nationwide coronavirus shutdown began to lift on Monday, bringing to an end an enforced hiatus that lasted nearly two months.

France implemented its shutdown in an attempt to control virus outbreak on 17 March, a move that put a block on all outdoor recreational activities as well as all professional sport in the country.

The new policy of 'de-confinement' launched on Monday, part of the Paris government's second phase of response to the coronavirus pandemic, has meant cyclists and other outdoor sports enthusiasts have returned to their cherished activities, though there are caveats to the new ruling.

Riders will still be expected to observe social distancing rules, including riding with no more than 10 people and not riding more than 100km from their homes, though a €20m subsidy has also been made available by the government to encourage people to cycle rather than use public transport.

That subsidy includes provisions that guarantee all cyclists will be covered for bike repairs of up to €50 at registered mechanics, together funding being made available to help pay for temporary bike parking and cycle training.

High-intensity riders have also been given permission to return to training, though it is stipulated that they must train exclusively on their own and continue to observe social distancing rules.

Amongst those riders that returned to the roads yesterday was Deceuninck–Quick-Step’s Rémi Cavagna, who warned riders in an Instagram post to stay safe whilst the sport adjusts to its 'new normal'.

Trek-Segafredo’s Audrey Cordon-Ragot was equally thrilled to be back on the road. She posted this vista from her first day back out on the road in two months.

Taking the post-lockdown celebrations a step further, Geraint Thomas took the trouble of flying to Monaco from Wales to begin training for the season. The rules have been relaxed over the border in the Mediterranean principality too so Thomas took a swift flight down to the coast to get back into gear. And naturally he was thrilled (behind the mask, of course).

