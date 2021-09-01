Australian cyclist and time trial specialist Rohan Dennis has joined Jumbo-Visma on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old will link up with his new Dutch team for the start of the 2022 season, bringing his two-year stay with Ineos Grenadiers to an end.

Dennis won two stages during his time with Ineos, both time trials, and was a member of the team that helped Tao Geoghegan Hart to the Giro d’Italia title in 2020.

And the move to Jumbo-Visma will cement his new team’s status as the best time trial unit in men’s professional cycling, with Dennis set to link up with Tom Dumoulin, Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic in a stacked TT roster.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenges and I’m excited to be joining arguably one of the leading teams with R&D in the pro peloton," Dennis said after the move was announced.

Riding alongside the likes of Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert and Tom Dumoulin - again - is something I couldn’t refuse.

"Continuing to contribute to major Grand Tour wins with the team and taking some of my own chances at week-long tours is a major goal of mine.

"It’s a new chapter, but also a return to a part of my early years, being involved with the Rabobank continental team back in 2011. And also being back on Cervélo, the bike I rode as a neo-pro back in 2013. I would like to thank Ineos Grenadiers for the time I spent with them. It has been a great ride with a lot of amazing times and achievements, which I’m looking to continue at Team Jumbo-Visma.”

Dennis took home a bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympic Games, finishing third behind his new team-mates Roglic and Dumoulin.

But it was the Australian’s ability to work for the team in the mountains, as he illustrated most effectively during the 2020 Giro, that convinced Jumbo-Visma to bring him in.

"He is a dream asset for me, who will be a great support for our GC riders in particular, but who will also regularly be in a position to chase an overall victory himself,” Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman said.

“There are not many riders in the peloton who have his qualities. He is a real asset, which is very important in today’s top cycling. He is someone with a very big engine who can pull for kilometres and who can reduce the peloton uphill too. He also is capable of a great time trial in which he will often compete for the win.”

