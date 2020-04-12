Dennis won on a course consisting of a 25km ride and finishing with a 12.2km climb that replicates l'Alpe d'Huez, with six teams of five riders competing against each other.

After a close race, the action came down to the final 10km, with Chris Lawless and Ben Swift at the head of the pack, but two-time and reigning time trial world champion Dennis took the initiative, powering up to 450 watts and pulling within reach of Swift as Lawless started to drop back and out of contention.

Dennis put in a strong surge to push Swift down into second, as Cameron Wurf moved swiftly up behind. Chris Froome began the move up the peloton into fourth as the final climb up Alpe du Zwift approached, but Dennis continued to set the pace and soon held a 20-second gap over the chase.

The double world champion continued to add time to his Zwift rivals as the leaders moved onto the climb, with Egan Bernal and Gerraint Thomas languishing more than two minutes behind the front.

Dunbar continued to lose time to Dennis and was at 49 seconds with less than two kilometres remaining, while Kwiatkowski surged into third ahead of Wurf and Sivakov.