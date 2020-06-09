Cycling

Bardet considers Team Sunweb switch

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Romain Bardet

Image credit: Eurosport

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

AG2R La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet is unsure of his team future as he prepares for the Tour de France in September.

The 29-year-old athlete has been rumoured with a move to Team Sunweb after Tom Dumoulin switched to Jumbo-Visma.

Bardet is a lifelong AG2R rider as the Frenchman rose up through the team's development programme located in Chambery in South East France. After almost a decade at the team he could move on, with a lack of certainty indicated by new AG2R contracts for Oliver Naesen, Alexis Vuillermmoz and Benoit Cosnefroy, but no new deal for Bardet.

Cycling

Specialized founder Sinyard donates $10 million in fallout of George Floyd death

AN HOUR AGO

Speaking to La Montagne newspaper, he said: "I'm reflecting on things. I'm still thinking about if I stay or if I leave. We're looking at the details, nothing has been decided.

"I'm at the key point in my career where I've acquired quite a bit of experience but I've also got some good years ahead of me to do as well as I can. We're carefully thinking about what is best for me, with AG2R or with another team. I'm at a point in my career where I think it's only right to have these thoughts."

Play Icon
WATCH

Brad’s Hall of Fame - Wiggins predicts a big 2020 for Froome and two newbies

00:01:07

Bardet explained to the paper that he would change his approach to the Tour de France.

"I don't want to take on the Tour as I have done for seven or eight years. I'll prepare for it well but I don’t want to make any plan or set any goals," he confirmed.

Last year, I had a lot of expectations and I was left disappointed. Even if winning the polka dot jersey was satisfying, I didn't enjoy it all very much. I really want to be in the action at the Tour, to raise my arms in victory. The plans of the past allowed me to twice finish on the podium but that didn't work out in 2019.

"I'll be more aggressive, I won't focus on the general classification, I'll turn-up without pressure on my shoulders. I have a special history with the Tour and now I want take this as an opportunity to mix things up. My mind was not set on the Tour de France this season."

A report in Cyclingnews suggests that Team Sumweb have a firm interest in Bardet. His agent Joona Laukka told the website:

"He’s looking for other options but one option is also to stay, so we’re not in the situation that he’s saying that we will definitely change teams. We will start with AG2R, let’s say, the final negotiations soon, because we are waiting to hear their sporting project for the coming years.

"We know they will offer a contract, but we wait to start real negotiations. They have also some things going on, they are working on what they want to offer to Romain - not only financially but the whole project. They haven’t presented the whole proposal yet. They have the will to continue with Romain - that’s been clear for some time, and has never been in doubt. It’s really about the project in the coming years in the team."

Cycling

Dumoulin is already past his peak, says former Tour stage winner Boogerd

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

Specialized founder Sinyard donates $10 million in fallout of George Floyd death

AN HOUR AGO
Cycling

Dumoulin is already past his peak, says former Tour stage winner Boogerd

A DAY AGO
Cycling

Cool and collected, Simon Yates puts Olympic dream on backburner as focus shifts to Autumn Tours

05/06/2020 AT 08:20
Cycling

Positivity personified, World Champion Van Vleuten prepares to resume dominance when cycling returns

05/06/2020 AT 08:20

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

00:02:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Riders reminisce about the stunning Stage 16 of 2019 Giro

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings

00:05:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Story Time with Carlton Kirby: The art of commentary and an apology to those who aren't fans

00:04:00
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

5 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

07/06/2020 AT 14:08
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Premier League

Paper Round: United players want Pogba gone

23/06/2019 AT 05:31
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

07/06/2020 AT 11:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Formula 1

Raikkonen 'threw it away' in qualifying

29/07/2017 AT 15:22
Premier League

Mourinho: I'm not interested in Morata's move to Chelsea

20/07/2017 AT 10:47
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On

Previous articleDumoulin is already past his peak, says former Tour stage winner Boogerd
Next articleSpecialized founder Sinyard donates $10 million in fallout of George Floyd death