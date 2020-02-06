The UAE Team Emirates rider raised an arm to NTT Pro Cycling's Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg with a little over 10km to go on the flat stage, causing him to lose his balance and cause a large pile-up amongst the peloton.

The Dutch rider toppled first into his nearby teammate Enrico Gasparotto before the pair took out a cluster of riders, with Mark Cavendish one of those held up by the ensuing commotion.

"That’s not fair anyway. Hands MUST stay on handlebar," Gasparotto wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the incident.

NTT teammate Roman Kreuziger also offered his condemnation of Costa, writing: "I think using hands is not correct, even having leader's jersey. Hope the UCI will see this video."

Rui Costa also took to Twitter to defend his action which he called a natural reaction to avoid a collision between himself and Van Rensburg, and confirmed that the pair magnanimously put the episode to bed after the race.

Video - Massive crash in the peloton on Stage 2 01:52

"Feeling sad about the crash during the stage of my mate from NTT, which led to the accidental crash of other riders," the former world champion wrote.

" "I would like to clarify that it was Van Rensberg himself who accidentally came to my side, and my gesture was to protect myself from crashing. "

"After the stage, Van Rensburg came personally to our bus to clarify that this situation happened due to a teammate touching him, and his gesture is really appreciated.

"Everything is clear to both of us and I hope it's also [clear] to everybody. Thanks for all your support."