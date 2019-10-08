The Portuguese rider won the road race at the World Championships back in 2013.

Costa, who has won three Tour de France stages, moved to Lampre-Merida in 2014, which became UAE Team Emirates three years later.

Rui CostaFrom Official Website

"One of my priorities was that I wanted to have continuity for my future as a rider, and so I thank UAE Team Emirates for giving me the opportunity to allow me to work with them towards my goals," Costa said.

"It is a great boost to know that we have the confidence of the whole team, and I am really happy to still be part of the great cycling project that is UAE Team Emirates.”

UAE Team Emirates also signed 21-year-old Italian Alessandro Covi from Team Colpack, and under-23 time trial world champion Mikkel Bjerg from Hagens Berman Axeon.

Video - How Bjerg secured terrific hat-trick in U23 world time trial 01:34

"I can't wait to face this new cycling challenge," said Covi. "I'm happy to do it at a big team like UAE Team Emirates and alongside some great champions.

"The team has put a lot of faith in young riders, and I think I will be in the best place in order to reach the goal of giving my best.”