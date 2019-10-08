Eurosport
Costa extends contract with UAE Team Emirates, Covi and Bjerg join roster
Rui Costa completes UAE Team Emirates’ 2020 roster after signing a two-year extension with the WorldTour team.
The Portuguese rider won the road race at the World Championships back in 2013.
Costa, who has won three Tour de France stages, moved to Lampre-Merida in 2014, which became UAE Team Emirates three years later.
Rui CostaFrom Official Website
"One of my priorities was that I wanted to have continuity for my future as a rider, and so I thank UAE Team Emirates for giving me the opportunity to allow me to work with them towards my goals," Costa said.
"It is a great boost to know that we have the confidence of the whole team, and I am really happy to still be part of the great cycling project that is UAE Team Emirates.”
UAE Team Emirates also signed 21-year-old Italian Alessandro Covi from Team Colpack, and under-23 time trial world champion Mikkel Bjerg from Hagens Berman Axeon.
"I can't wait to face this new cycling challenge," said Covi. "I'm happy to do it at a big team like UAE Team Emirates and alongside some great champions.
"The team has put a lot of faith in young riders, and I think I will be in the best place in order to reach the goal of giving my best.”