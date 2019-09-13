The Team Ineos boss confirmed he had surgery on a tumour after blood tests indicated the 55-year-old may have the cancer.

Brailsford, who oversaw Team GB's transformation into a cycling force at the Olympics, underwent a five-hour long open surgery last month.

Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome, Dave BrailsfordGetty Images

He is set to discover the full results of that surgery on Saturday, and Brailsford - whose team have won seven of the past eight Tour de France titles - admitted to The Times he had a “ridiculous” attitude regarding check-ups.

However, he claims the diagnosis – which he received a week before the Tour de France, in which his rider Egan Bernal went on to win – has helped him rethink his work-life balance.

Brailsford said: "There's bound to be fear. It's the great unknown. I think I'm resilient, tough, I can put up with a lot but in hospital one day I was overwhelmed, to be honest.

"One day I woke up asleep on my desk, literally crashed out on it. I'm thinking 'this is just a hassle. I'm too busy'. Luckily I have a brilliant doctor who put his foot down.

" My attitude had been ridiculous, really, looking back. That was the first time I was stopped in my tracks. "

"I could easily have got into a hole, gone into myself which is normally what I do. I set myself a game plan. I talk to athletes about choosing your attitude. Now it was up to me.

" It's easy to think 'why is it happening to me?' I've worked hard on my health so you can get bitter, angry, frustrated. I had to learn to accept it. Talking about it among the team was a massive help. "

"Luckily four or five days in, someone sent me the perfect text: 'This is not a test of personality or motivation or how fast you can go. You need to heal. The only thing that can help that is time'."