Cycling

Specialized founder Sinyard donates $10 million in fallout of George Floyd death

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Mike Sinyard

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

Specialized Bikes founder Mike Sinyard has announced his decision to donate $10 million to the company's foundation to tackle racism and improve diversity.

Sinyard sent the message to partners and clients of the company in a letter that noted the lack of diversity in cycling.

Cycling

Bardet considers Team Sunweb switch

2 HOURS AGO

He wrote in the letter that: "This is not a normal year. Since mid-March, you and your families have had your routines, social lives, and activities completely disrupted, with no certainty of what normal will look like into the future.

"While we push hard towards the future, I want to acknowledge that this moment is especially hard. In this time, the bicycle, and the work that each of you do to change lives through cycling is more critical than ever.

"As I reflect on the current protest movement, I recognize that cycling, which can have such a positive impact on people’s lives, also has a problem with race, and Specialized has contributed to that problem. But I truly believe that in moments of crisis, we have the greatest opportunity for making a change, and a difference."

Play Icon
WATCH

Wiggins on sacrifices he made for gold

00:01:17

Specialized Bike's foundation, called Outride, was formed in 2015 with the aim of targeting young people. Sinyard announced he would donate $10 million dollars further to the organisation over the next three years.

"We have been doing this work in our own way through Outride, breaking down barriers so that all kids have safe access to bicycles and places to ride, and in doing so, changing the face of cycling forever. But it’s is not enough - we need to go further, and faster," Sinyard explained.

"We so believe in the transformative power of the bike to empower the next generation of riders that together with Outride, I am committing $10 million over the next 3 years to accelerate the great work that the organization is doing to bring school and youth development programs and safe places to ride, with an increased focus on underrepresented and under-served communities.

"We have delivered additional funding separate from our sponsorship to the Legion of Los Angeles Elite Cycling Team based in the USA to further their work of increasing diversity and encouraging inclusion in cycling – we believe in this work and mission and are giving the team complete discretion on how to direct these funds to continue their work.

"Now is a time for all of us to talk less and listen more. Discrimination and prejudice of any kind have no place on our team or within our community of riders.

"As our sport and community grows, the faces, ideas, and perspectives of the people you’ll be riding with will look different than what we are used to today. Let’s listen to each other, learn from each other, share the trail and the road with each other, fight for each other.

"We believe that cycling changes lives, and that together we can pedal the planet forward."

Cycling

Dumoulin is already past his peak, says former Tour stage winner Boogerd

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

Bardet considers Team Sunweb switch

2 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Dumoulin is already past his peak, says former Tour stage winner Boogerd

A DAY AGO
Cycling

Cool and collected, Simon Yates puts Olympic dream on backburner as focus shifts to Autumn Tours

05/06/2020 AT 08:20
Cycling

Positivity personified, World Champion Van Vleuten prepares to resume dominance when cycling returns

05/06/2020 AT 08:20

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

00:02:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Riders reminisce about the stunning Stage 16 of 2019 Giro

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings

00:05:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Story Time with Carlton Kirby: The art of commentary and an apology to those who aren't fans

00:04:00
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

5 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

07/06/2020 AT 14:08
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Premier League

Paper Round: United players want Pogba gone

23/06/2019 AT 05:31
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

07/06/2020 AT 11:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Formula 1

Raikkonen 'threw it away' in qualifying

29/07/2017 AT 15:22
Premier League

Mourinho: I'm not interested in Morata's move to Chelsea

20/07/2017 AT 10:47
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On

Previous articleBardet considers Team Sunweb switch
Next articleHoffenheim midfielder Samassekou backs George Floyd protests