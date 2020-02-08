Getty Images
Pogacar victorious at Valencia stage four
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar won the Sierre de Bernia stage at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana on Saturday.
The fourth stage of the Volta saw plenty of competition with positions changing throughout the race. The early stage saw a six-strong group attempt to break away from the pack with some early aggressive racing but it was not a decisive moment.
The Slovenian - who had already shown his threat by taking the Volta's second stage - launched his attack halfway through the 5.1km ascent, and took advantage of Mitchelton-Scott's lack of preparedness.
Second place went to Wout Poels of Bahrain McLaren who attempted in vain to catch up with Pogacar at the death.
British side Team Ineos saw their rider Tao Geoghegan Hart claim third.
Top 10 placing
1 - Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2 - Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
3 - Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Team Ineos
4 - Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
5 - Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
6 - Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
7 - Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Espn) Astana Pro Team
8 - Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9 - Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Astana Pro Team
10 - Ruben Fernandez (Esp) Fundacion-Orbea