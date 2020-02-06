The UAE Team Emirates rider beat Valverde of Movistar, who traditionally performs well in steep conditions, to the win after a hard-fought uphill finish on the two-kilometre final climb to gain his first victory of the season.

Dylan Teuns of Bahrain McLaren took third, with Israel Start-Up Nation's Dan Martin coming in in fourth.

Pogacar takes first place in the overall standings after two stages ahead of Jack Haig of Mitchelton-Scott, with Valverde himself one back in third.

The next stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana is due to take place through the flatlands south of Alicante, before a five-kilometre hill-climb finish in Altea on stage 4.