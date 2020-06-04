Cycling

Ineos, Van Vleuten step up the hard work ahead of cycling restart

Team Ineos kit 2020

Alexander Netherton
36 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

Cycling teams are stepping up their preparations for the return of competiton, with Team Ineos and Annemiek van Vleuten putting in hard work.

Team Ineos will hold their second Zwift eRace Classic on Saturday 6 June. The event will see their riders compete on a virtual course of the Yorkshire World Championships, and will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.

The first race featured Ineos riders Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal, and the eventual winner was Rohan Dennis who won in a time of 58 minutes.

Dennis said: “There was supposed to be a plan, but in the end I felt it was better to just go for it, why not? It worked out!

“It was a good little hit out, I spotted Cam [Wurf] with me and I couldn’t let him sit on my wheel for too long, so I pushed a bit harder and dropped him, then I could sit on my TT pace from there.

“It’s a time when nobody is allowed to ride with anybody so we’re lucky to have technology like this so we can do something for the fans to keep them across what we’re doing and how we’re training.”

  • World number one Wiebes joins team Sunweb
  • Giro Classic Stages: Shocking moment Lopez attacks fan after crashing
  • Pogacar plays down Tour de France chances - 'It's too early'

Meanwhile, Dutch racer Annemiek van Vleuten took on a huge challenge of her own, riding 400km in just one day.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider was joined by Jan-Willem van Schip over the course of an 11 hour ride.

Van Vleuten explained on Instagram: “Today my neighbour Jan-Willem van Schip got me into this crazy 400km plan. Thanks guys for a nice day out.”

She is known for her epic efforts, having cycled 234km in a ride in Italy with the men's team from Mitchelton-Scott. At the start of 2020 she managed to record a distance of 2,636km in training in a fortnight, beaten only by Ineos rider Bernal, who managed 2,638km.

