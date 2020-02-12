The Costa Rican spent 11 years of his career at former team Movistar but had been battling with the Spanish WorldTour team to allow him to cancel his pre-contract agreement with them in order to join INEOS.

But the 33-year-old was eventually able to complete the move to the English after the Spanish WorldTour reluctantly released him from his contract and is set to make his Team INEOS bow at the UAE tour later this month.

Amador won stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia in 2012, finished fourth overall in the Italian Grand Tour in 2015 and has also been part of two Grand tour winning selections, including Richard Carapaz's 2019 Giro d'Italia win.

“Who wouldn’t be excited to sign with Team INEOS? I’m very happy to be part of this great Team", Amador said in the announcement by INEOS.

"I have spent all of my sporting career with Movistar and I owe them a lot – but I felt now is the right time in my career to seek some new motivations. This is a new challenge and I will give everything I have for this Team."

Team INEOS are long admirers of the South American and highlighted his consistent record of supporting riders over the years while also boasting a strong individual record.

Andrey AmadorGetty Images

“Everyone can see there is a strong unit at this Team – there is an impressive bunch of riders and staff. I’m excited to be part of this group, joining alongside Richard Carapaz. I’m happy we can continue to ride together after what were able to do with Movistar at the Giro d’Italia", Amador added.

" My aim will be to try to contribute as much as I can in every race. I still have many things I can learn and improve on as a rider, and Team INEOS is the perfect place for me to do this. "

Team INEOS Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford was full of praise for his newest recruit, saying: "Andrey’s consistent record speaks for itself. He is a rider of the highest calibre and his experience in the sport’s biggest races will be invaluable.

“I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve admired Andrey’s performances over the years. His consistent commitment to Team goals and his ability to race across a wide range of terrain, combined with his upbeat personality is exactly what we seek in a Team INEOS rider.

"Everyone on the Team is excited to have Andrey join us and we are looking forward to giving him a warm welcome and making great things happen.”