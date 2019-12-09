Getty Images
Ineos announce capture of world champion Dennis for 2020
Team Ineos have announced the signing of time trial world champion Rohan Dennis.
Dennis, 29, departed Bahrain-Merida in stormy circumstances at the Tour de France and has now joined the team who supplied the winner of the yellow jersey, Egan Bernal.
Ineos have already strengthened for the 2020 season with the signing of Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz and young British star Ethan Hayter.
Dennis said he was delighted to be joining Ineos on a two-year deal.
" This has been a dream of mine since turning professional. Watching on from afar, I’ve always been a huge fan of the team – ever since the early years. It’s always been a goal of mine to ride for this team, so to finally fulfil that dream is a brilliant feeling and a huge honour.
I already feel a connection to this team – a team that really believes in innovation, especially in time trialling, which is obviously something I’m hugely passionate about. I hope I can do the team colours proud over the course of my time here.
"
Dennis defended his world time trial title in Yorkshire this year, winning by one minute and eight seconds from Belgian prodigy Remco Evenepoel.
He is now poised to make his debut for Ineos in his home country of Australia in the New Year.
Team principal Dave Brailsford said: "We all know what a world class talent Rohan is. He is one of the best and most-exciting time trial riders in modern cycling and we are very pleased to have signed him at Team Ineos.
" We are all about building a team that is the optimum blend of youth and experience. Rohan knows what it takes to win. We can give him an environment now where he can best fulfil his own future ambitions at the same time as showing other younger riders at the team what you have to do to succeed at the very highest level."