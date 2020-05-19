Cycling

Froome has 'many things to consider' as he weighs up his future

Chris Froome

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Chris Froome says he still needs to “clarify things” regarding his future at Team Ineos, which remains uncertain.

The four-time Tour de France winner is out of contract with Team Ineos at the end of the year and there has been speculation that he could even switch teams this summer.

Speaking ahead of the Challenge of Stars, a virtual knockout tournament between a number of top riders, Froome didn’t give too much away about his next move.

“There are several considerations to internalise, many things to consider, but I am in the middle of this process right now,” he said.

“During the next weeks and months I have to clarify things in my head. I hope I have a clearer picture of what the future holds when all these current discussions have been had.

“The steps of the next weeks and months I have to analyse. I hope that it will be clearer what the future holds for us when this whole situation has passed.”

Asked if he would be renewing his contract with Team Ineos, Froome didn’t give a firm answer.

“Everything is not focused on my contract, but what concerns the sport at the moment is an unknown factor for everyone.

“I hope we can really run this season and then we’ll see if I stay and if I can continue. Now they are all doubts.”

What's On (2)

