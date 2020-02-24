The 234km course, with 4,865 metres of climbing, appears to suit the abilities of the 23-year-old.

"I am very happy because they told me that I am going to the Olympics,” Bernal told Marca. “It is very good news because for other riders it can be a complicated process. There’s also Miguel Angel Lopez, Nairo Quintana and others who also deserve to race.

"I am very happy with the confidence that the national federation has shown me. We are already looking at everything because the Olympic and Tour come close after each other.”

The road race in Tokyo comes just six days after the conclusion of the Tour de France, meaning it is likely to be a challenge for Bernal to defend his yellow jersey and go for gold.

It is also unclear how things will unfold at the Tour when he rides with Team Ineos team-mates, and former Tour champions, Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome.

"My goal is the Tour with Thomas and Froome," he said. "I know it is complicated because there are three leaders, but it is better to have three than none.

Egan Bernal is set to ride with Geraint Thomas (R) and Chris Froome at the Tour de FranceGetty Images

"Having three Tour champions is a good thing. We have to be clear that I ride for Team Ineos, for me the priority is for the team to win, not Egan Bernal."

Bernal started his season with a fourth-place finish at the Tour Colombia earlier this month.

"I didn’t win but I also didn’t expect to have such good feelings," he said.

"I felt very good and that calms the nerves a bit. I am very satisfied with my numbers, with what I achieved. It is a very beautiful race, it is very well organised and has a lot of credibility with foreign teams and riders."