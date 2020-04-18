The three 12-hour riding shifts in as many days have now raised over £340,000 for the National Health Service in the UK.

The 2018 Tour de France winner was riding on virtual riding platform Zwift and streamed live on Thomas' and Team INEOS' Facebook pages.

"No exaggeration, the last two hours were the hardest I have ever had on the bike - I could barely sit down," said Thomas.

"I am going to have a week off to recover from this. It was 36 hours in the saddle over three days which would normally be a big training week for me.

"The longest ride I have done on the road is eight hours and 20 minutes in a group and that was with a coffee stop.

"On a turbo the longest was three hours and there is a lot of difference from that and riding outside where you have the scenery and downhill.