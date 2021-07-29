Peter Sagan and Bora-hansgrohe have confirmed that the Slovakian rider will leave the team at the end of the 2021 season.

German sprinter Pascal Ackermann will also leave Bora at the end of the year.

The news had been widely rumoured, with seven-time Tour de France green jersey winner Sagan expected to move to Team TotalEnergies and Ackermann linked with a switch to UAE Team Emirates.

“I have no doubt that the five seasons I spent in Bora-hansgrohe were among the most prolific of my career and some of my most memorable moments happened during that period,” Sagan, who won the points classification at this year’s Giro d’Italia, said in a statement.

“I became the first rider to claim three consecutive World Championships, I had the honour of winning Paris-Roubaix. I scored my 100th professional victory while wearing the Bora colours, I won my record-breaking seventh green jersey in the Tour de France and my first ever ciclamino jersey in the Giro d’Italia.

“However, after a long and thorough discussion with my own management and under a mutual agreement with BORA, we came to the decision that it would be best if my cycle in the team came to a close and that a new chapter opened in my career. Change is part of life and growth.

“I’m sure BORA will continue to be successful and I wish them all the best in the coming seasons.”

Bora were involved in lengthy negotiations with Sagan in an attempt to keep the three-time road race World Champion at the team.

And, in an open and honest statement, manager Ralph Denk revealed that the rider’s aims did not align with those of the team.

“There are different reasons why we are parting ways now,” he said. “As far as Peter is concerned, we were in negotiations until the end. Of course, I can't disclose details, but both sides worked constructively on solutions and we both wanted to proceed into the future together.

“However, we have also developed as a team, and we aim to continue this development.

We have already made some strategic decisions and ultimately, Peter decided that there is another option available to him that is more in line with his ideas.

"I have full respect for that.

“We would have loved to continue working with Pascal, but he decided it was time for something new. A change of pace can sometimes be important, I can understand that, but I would have preferred him to take on the coming years with us.”

Ackermann won two stages at the 2019 Giro d’Italia en-route to securing the points classification crown on his Grand Tour debut, and won two further stages at the 2020 La Vuelta.

Sagan has been one of the biggest draws in professional cycling over the last decade, and the CEO of Bora thanked the Slovak for his huge influence in helping the team establish themselves as a significant presence in the pro peloton.

"That a small team like ours was able to sign the current World Champion Peter Sagan five years ago was not only a dream come true for myself and a true sensation. It was also the best thing that could happen to us as a team and as a sponsor," Willi Bruckbauer said.

We experienced significant sporting success and numerous memorable moments together with Peter. He has been an inspiration to all of us and a great brand ambassador for Bora.

"But no matter how big the successes were, as a person, Peter has never changed, he has remained a humble person, friendly and respectful.

"Personally, I feel sorry that both riders will be leaving the team, but the Bora family says a big thank you and sends all the best for their future. We are known for hospitality, and this also means that in the future, Peter and Pascal will always be welcome at Bora.”

