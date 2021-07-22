Tim Declercq has signed a two-year contract extension with Deceuninck–QuickStep.

Nicknamed “El Tractor” for his self-sacrificing exploits, the 32-year-old Belgian played a pivotal part in Deceuninck–QuickStep securing five stage wins at the Tour de France recently.

Mark Cavendish claimed four of those victories, while Julian Alaphilippe took the opening stage of the Tour.

“No matter what, there’s always one certainty – “El Tractor” showing his selfless effort while controlling the race and bringing his teammates closer to victory,” the team said in a statement.

“Considering everything, it was only natural that he would continue with the squad where he made the step to the World Tour and feels at home.”

Tim Declercq leads the Peloton Image credit: Getty Images

Declercq joined the team in 2017 and is delighted to extend his contract until the end of the 2023 season.

“I’m super happy that I can stay with the team of my heart,” he said. “The confidence that Patrick (Lefevere) shows me is really nice, especially the fact I could sign that quickly.

When I’ve worked a lot during a race and it ends up with the Wolfpack winning, it gives me a lot of joy and I feel part of that victory. I’m satisfied with the role I have in the team and I feel appreciated for what I do, I know that this is where I can show my qualities.

“This is a professional team, but you also get a heart-warming family feeling, which helps you perform and motivates you to give absolutely everything. You are not just a rider here, most importantly, you’re a human being.”

Team CEO Patrick Lefevere added: “Tim is a great asset for the team. He isn’t the kind of rider who will win a lot of races himself, but instead he’s the one who has a lot of influence in how the race evolves by controlling the breakaway.

“He always goes all-out for his teammates and is there when needed at all times, he’s really strong and very committed. I’m confident he will continue to be an important part of the squad in the next two seasons.”

