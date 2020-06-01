Tom Dumoulin has spoken out about his struggles at Sunweb after finding his feet at Jumbo-Visma.

2017 Giro d'Italia winner Dumoulin caused a stir last season after telling Sunweb he wanted to join rivals Jumbo-Visma.

Cycling World number one Wiebes joins team Sunweb AN HOUR AGO

After sitting out the 2019 Tour de France with injury, he is now set to be a part of Jumbo-Visma's team at the 2020 Tour alongside Steven Kruijswijk and 2019 Vuelta a Espana winner Primoz Roglic.

And while Dumoulin is no longer the main man, he's more than happy to share leadership after struggling with that burden at Sunweb.

Tom Dumoulin won the 2017 Giro d'Italia Image credit: Getty Images

"At Sunweb I was the absolute leader of my team in many races," Dumoulin said on his team's website.

The whole team was working for me. And now at Team Jumbo-Visma and certainly in the upcoming Tour de France, if the race will be held, we will start with three leaders. That is something I like very much. And I was looking for that too. At Sunweb it was very difficult to bear the pressure of an entire team that was working only for me.

Jumbo-Visma announced their Tour de France team back in December though it is unclear whether the eight riders chosen will still form the team given the Tour has been suspended until September due to coronavirus.

And Dumoulin is aware that he could miss out on his personal Tour ambitions should Kruijswijk or Roglic emerge as better contenders.

"So I really like this new situation," he added.

I am given the opportunity to prove myself. The chance that if I am good enough that the team will be riding for me. But also that if I am not good enough, I have to work for the others. And that is an agreement we have made together and that I fully support.

"Our main goal is to win the Tour de France. My hope is to win the Tour de France. So that's what we're going for."

Cycling De Backer - lockdown could have mental effect on riders 7 HOURS AGO