Cycling

Dumoulin: Pressure hard to handle at Sunweb

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Tom Dumoulin virtual race - Getty Images

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Tom Dumoulin has spoken out about his struggles at Sunweb after finding his feet at Jumbo-Visma.

2017 Giro d'Italia winner Dumoulin caused a stir last season after telling Sunweb he wanted to join rivals Jumbo-Visma.

Cycling

World number one Wiebes joins team Sunweb

AN HOUR AGO

After sitting out the 2019 Tour de France with injury, he is now set to be a part of Jumbo-Visma's team at the 2020 Tour alongside Steven Kruijswijk and 2019 Vuelta a Espana winner Primoz Roglic.

  • Viviani calls for Milan-San Remo date change
  • Report - 2017 Tour de France samples re-tested for unnamed substance

And while Dumoulin is no longer the main man, he's more than happy to share leadership after struggling with that burden at Sunweb.

Tom Dumoulin won the 2017 Giro d'Italia

Image credit: Getty Images

"At Sunweb I was the absolute leader of my team in many races," Dumoulin said on his team's website.

The whole team was working for me. And now at Team Jumbo-Visma and certainly in the upcoming Tour de France, if the race will be held, we will start with three leaders. That is something I like very much. And I was looking for that too. At Sunweb it was very difficult to bear the pressure of an entire team that was working only for me.

Jumbo-Visma announced their Tour de France team back in December though it is unclear whether the eight riders chosen will still form the team given the Tour has been suspended until September due to coronavirus.

And Dumoulin is aware that he could miss out on his personal Tour ambitions should Kruijswijk or Roglic emerge as better contenders.

"So I really like this new situation," he added.

I am given the opportunity to prove myself. The chance that if I am good enough that the team will be riding for me. But also that if I am not good enough, I have to work for the others. And that is an agreement we have made together and that I fully support.

"Our main goal is to win the Tour de France. My hope is to win the Tour de France. So that's what we're going for."

Cycling

De Backer - lockdown could have mental effect on riders

7 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Viviani calls for Milan-San Remo date change

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

World number one Wiebes joins team Sunweb

AN HOUR AGO
Cycling

De Backer - lockdown could have mental effect on riders

7 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Viviani calls for Milan-San Remo date change

A DAY AGO
Cycling

Report - 2017 Tour de France samples re-tested for unnamed substance

30/05/2020 AT 11:24

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

Riders reminisce about the stunning Stage 16 of 2019 Giro

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings

00:05:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Story Time with Carlton Kirby: The art of commentary and an apology to those who aren't fans

00:04:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

00:03:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleDe Backer - lockdown could have mental effect on riders
Next articleWorld number one Wiebes joins team Sunweb