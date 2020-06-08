Cycling

Dumoulin is already past his peak, says former Tour stage winner Boogerd

Tom Dumoulin

Image credit: Getty Images

Eurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Former Dutch cyclist Michael Boogerd believes Tom Dumoulin has already passed his peak.

The 2017 Giro d’Italia winner has not raced for almost a year due to injury but said recently that he “feels like Tom Dumoulin from two years ago again”.

However, Boogerd, who won two stage at the Tour de France during his career, is doubtful that the 29-year-old will rediscover his best form.

Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

2 HOURS AGO

“I think Tom has peaked. He has had some wonderful years. I hope he will return to his old level,” he told Bureau Sport. “But with everything he has experienced. Whenever I hear or see him, I think he looks very different from when he won the Giro.”

Dumoulin won the Giro with Team Sunweb but left last year to join Jumbo-Visma.

He finished second at the Giro and Tour de France in 2018, but Boogerd suggests he is now feeling the pressure.

“Then [when he won the Giro] everything was new, he was very spontaneous and cheerful. Now he’s agitated. That is also part of it, but it is not the Dumoulin who won beautiful races or had good results in his heyday.

“You will get to this point in your career, but it has gone completely wrong up to now. Before that it was all good and everything went well. Everything was a gift. He also rode without stress and without pressure. When you see him, you see a nervous and tense person. I recognise that because that’s also been me in the past.”

Cycling

Cool and collected, Simon Yates puts Olympic dream on backburner as focus shifts to Autumn Tours

05/06/2020 AT 08:20
Cycling

Positivity personified, World Champion Van Vleuten prepares to resume dominance when cycling returns

05/06/2020 AT 08:20
Cycling
