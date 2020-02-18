The 29-year-old posted his explanation on Instagram is due to make his debut for the team, but had to miss the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana at short notice, and then cancelled his planned attendance of the Tirreno-Adriatic and Milan-San Remo.

He posted: “As you all know, I had not been feeling well recently.

“Last week we found parasites in my gut and since then I started medication.

“I am feeling much better as I have had good training sessions today and over the weekend. I’m looking forward to planning my season start and next goals very soon. I’ll keep you posted.”

The illness is another stroke of bad luck for Dumoulin, after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2019 Giro d'Italia, resurfacing briefly at the Criterium du Dauphine.

He then left the Sunweb Team, bringing to an end a seven-year spell.

Dumoulin anticipates taking part in April's Basque Tour for his Jumbo-Visma debut, and is targeting a tilt at the Tour de France title.