The Dutchman confirmed his move by posting a video to social media following confirmation from Sunweb that Dumoulin would be leaving after eight years with them.

Jumbo-Visma used their announcement to declare: “We have one dream – winning the biggest race in the world. Welcome Tom. Together, we will compete for our dream.”

Unfortunately for Dumoulin he had been unable to compete in the 2019 Tour de France due to a knee injury which he suffered at the Giro d'Italia.

The injury means that he is almost certainly unable to race again for his current team. Tensions had been reported between the rider and Sunweb after he criticised their squad development and how his injury had been dealt with.

Dumoulin is joining a team with some of the strongest riders in cycling. Steven Kruijswijk and Primoz Roglic are expected to compete strongly at La Vuelta later in August, Laurens Du Plus won the BinckBack Tour on Sunday, and George Bennett and Tony Martin can offer reliable support.