Team Ineos principal Sir Dave Brailsford says the Tour de France needs to be less replied upon and that cycling should modernise its business model.

The 2020 Tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now set to commence on August 29.

Cycling 'If the Tour de France is not held it would be a catastrophe' - Uran's warning 5 HOURS AGO

Cycling is heavily dependent on sponsorship with the Tour de France bringing the greatest level of exposure to the sport.

And despite the International Cycling Union (UCI)'s plans to stage all major races this season after the Tour, Brailsford believes cycling needs to explore new ways of making revenue so that it is less reliant on one competition.

"If one event should happen this year, we would all choose for it to be the Tour," Brailsford told BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

"One of the challenges cycling has is that revenue is totally dependent on sponsors and different sponsors are in different businesses and some are more effective than others in the current climate.

Modernising the business model going forward would be wise for everybody.

Play Icon WATCH Van der Poel's greatest win so far... in his own words - Amstel Gold Race 2019 00:03:18

"Everyone would see the benefits of having a more robust structure," he said.

"It would allow people to plan for the medium-to-long term, rather than planning short-term and, just for some, survival on a short-term basis - that would be a very big game changer."

There are fears the Tour could be cancelled again with medical experts warning of a potential second wave of COVID-19 that could hit Europe later this year.

Brailsford says cycling's most prestigious tournament can only happen if it is safe.

He added: "There are risks involved and hundreds of people lining the road in close proximity is not the best idea.

Certain measures would have to be taken in order for the event to be run safely, which is of paramount importance.

Cycling Peter Sagan: 'I'm a real cyclist, not a virtual one' YESTERDAY AT 09:57