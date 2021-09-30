The Tour Down Under has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to Australia's Covid-19 restrictions.

The one-day event, which is normally the first World Tour race of the season, was set to include the men's UCI WorldTour and women's UCI ProTour races, but it has now been called off due to the country's strict quarantining rules.

"Despite everyone's best efforts, it is with regret that we advise that the Santos Tour Down Under will not go ahead in 2022," Events South Australia executive director Hitaf Rasheed said.

Giro di Sicilia ‘Oh crumbs!’ – Valverde wins on comeback, then crashes 30 MINUTES AGO

"We have fully explored all avenues, but unfortunately in the end it was the border closures and quarantine requirements for more than 400 people that make up the international teams that proved still too difficult to overcome."

Organisers say they will look to hold an international cycling event later in 2022.

The Tour Down Under was first held in 1999 and has been won by former Australian rider Simon Gerrans four times in 2006, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, which was known as Race Torquay last year, has also been cancelled.

"We know this is disappointing for race organisers, our partners, communities along the Surf Coast and cycling fans from all over who love the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race," Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements said in a statement.

"Visit Victoria is currently exploring opportunities to hold an international cycling event later in 2022," McClements said.

The first international road cycling event scheduled in Australia post-pandemic is the UCI Road World Championships which is set for 18-25 September 2022.

Paris - Roubaix Blazin' Saddles: Van Aert and Van der Poel the obvious favourites for wet Hell of the North 2 HOURS AGO