The latest cancellations follow the Union Cycliste International (UCI) announcing on Sunday measures aimed at protecting health of those involved in cycling events as it looks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which prompted the postponement of the Tour de Alps.

“As a consequence of the very serious situation concerning the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, and the related measures adopted by the International Cycling Union (UCI) on March 15th, Tour of the Alps organizing company GS Alto Garda acknowledges the impossibility for the 44th edition of the Euro-regional stage race to be held on the planned dates – from April 20th to 24th, 2020,” read a statement on the Tour of the Alps’ website.

The 44th edition of the race was due to start on April 20 and run through to April 24.

“In agreement with the three involved territorial sponsors – Trentino Marketing, IDM Südtirol and Tirol Werbung, – the Tour of the Alps will evaluate the opportunity of requesting a postponement in the 2020 calendar,” added the statement.

The Tour de Romandie announced via its Twitter account that it had been decided that the race, due to start in the last week of April, would be pushed back for a year.

The world governing body of cycling held meetings towards the end of last week and has taken the following measures in line with the World Health organisation's (WHO) response: