Trek announce investment in diversity initiatives, opt against halting bike sales to US police

Bike manufacturer Trek issued a statement that did not clarify if they would continue to sell bikes to US police forces after they were used as weapons against Black Lives Matter protestors.

There have been a number of photograph and videos which appeared to show police officers using their bikes aggressively against protestors in America.

Cyclingnews reports that there is pressure within Trek to stop the sales of the bikes, and from outside to comment on the matter.

Fuji Bikes has already announced it will no longer sell bikes to the US police, while Trek's website continues to show some bikes as up for sale.

Trek's statement said: "Recently we have seen photos and video of Trek bikes that have been used by police in ways that are abhorrent and vastly different from their intended use.

For over 25 years, we have seen police on bikes, out of cruisers and offices, building relationships in the neighbourhoods they serve. The past two weeks has turned the view of police on bikes from a community asset to a liability.

"A positive outcome of the recent protests is that we are starting to see real police reform being discussed at local and national levels. We believe bikes can play a positive role by continuing to get officers out of cars and armoured trucks and into the community where trust can be built."

Trek also announced they would invest $2.5 million over the next decade in a scholarship for their retail management and bicycle mechanics sectors for people of colour. A total of $6 million would go on new stores in under-served areas and a fund for Trek retailers and entrepreneurs of colour to open shops in similar areas.

"We are dedicated to learning, changing, and taking action—and this begins with committing to a plan to address systemic racism. We believe Black lives matter and that Black, African American, and other people of colour throughout this country do not have the same opportunities that white people have," the statement continued.

"We will invest in those who share our vision of a more diverse future and seek to enhance their local communities. Those interested are encouraged to contact us at Community@trekbikes.com.

"This training will make Trek a more welcoming environment for people of colour and ensure that we hire a more diverse workforce.

"This is a long road and every journey begins somewhere. We have a history of doing the right thing, taking on the hard work, and producing meaningful results. Together, we can make a world of difference."

