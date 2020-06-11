Cycling

Trek announce investment in diversity initiatives, opt against halting bike sales to US police

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Deux coureurs du team Trek-Segafredo lors du contre-la-montre par équipes du Tour de France, le 7 juillet 2019 à Bruxelles.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Bike manufacturer Trek issued a statement that did not clarify if they would continue to sell bikes to US police forces after they were used as weapons against Black Lives Matter protestors.

There have been a number of photograph and videos which appeared to show police officers using their bikes aggressively against protestors in America.

Cyclingnews reports that there is pressure within Trek to stop the sales of the bikes, and from outside to comment on the matter.

Cycling

UAE Team Emirates name Grand Tour squads, Pogacar and Aru to focus on Tour de France

AN HOUR AGO

Fuji Bikes has already announced it will no longer sell bikes to the US police, while Trek's website continues to show some bikes as up for sale.

Trek's statement said: "Recently we have seen photos and video of Trek bikes that have been used by police in ways that are abhorrent and vastly different from their intended use.

For over 25 years, we have seen police on bikes, out of cruisers and offices, building relationships in the neighbourhoods they serve. The past two weeks has turned the view of police on bikes from a community asset to a liability.

"A positive outcome of the recent protests is that we are starting to see real police reform being discussed at local and national levels. We believe bikes can play a positive role by continuing to get officers out of cars and armoured trucks and into the community where trust can be built."

Trek also announced they would invest $2.5 million over the next decade in a scholarship for their retail management and bicycle mechanics sectors for people of colour. A total of $6 million would go on new stores in under-served areas and a fund for Trek retailers and entrepreneurs of colour to open shops in similar areas.

"We are dedicated to learning, changing, and taking action—and this begins with committing to a plan to address systemic racism. We believe Black lives matter and that Black, African American, and other people of colour throughout this country do not have the same opportunities that white people have," the statement continued.

"We will invest in those who share our vision of a more diverse future and seek to enhance their local communities. Those interested are encouraged to contact us at Community@trekbikes.com.

"This training will make Trek a more welcoming environment for people of colour and ensure that we hire a more diverse workforce.

"This is a long road and every journey begins somewhere. We have a history of doing the right thing, taking on the hard work, and producing meaningful results. Together, we can make a world of difference."

Cycling

Ineos, Van Vleuten step up the hard work ahead of cycling restart

04/06/2020 AT 11:17
Cycling

Leknessund victor at first post-lockdown European race

21/05/2020 AT 15:28
Related Topics
CyclingTeam INEOSChris Froome
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

UAE Team Emirates name Grand Tour squads, Pogacar and Aru to focus on Tour de France

AN HOUR AGO
Tour de France

Froome should leave Team Ineos if he doesn't win Tour de France - Hinault

YESTERDAY AT 10:56
Cycling

Specialized founder Sinyard donates $10 million in fallout of George Floyd death

YESTERDAY AT 15:37
Cycling

Bardet considers Team Sunweb switch

YESTERDAY AT 14:50

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

00:02:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Riders reminisce about the stunning Stage 16 of 2019 Giro

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings

00:05:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Story Time with Carlton Kirby: The art of commentary and an apology to those who aren't fans

00:04:00
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

09/06/2020 AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Play Icon
Cycling

Quintana discusses Tour de France preparation and ambitions

08/06/2020 AT 17:17
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleFroome should leave Team Ineos if he doesn't win Tour de France - Hinault
Next articleUAE Team Emirates name Grand Tour squads, Pogacar and Aru to focus on Tour de France