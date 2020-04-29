WorldTour team Trek-Segafredo are continuing to pay their riders in full as they await the new post-COVID-19 race calander ahead of a UCI meeting on Wednesday.

Teams and riders across the cycling landscape are waiting in anticipation as the sport's governing body meets with stakeholders to finalise the re-shaped calendar.

The sport's flagship event the Tour de France has been given new dates of August 29 to September 20 despite fears over the safety of riders and spectators, while other major events such as the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España as well as all the one-day Classics need to be shoehorned into a time-frame of just a few months.

Vuelta a España Vuelta cancels Netherlands start due to coronavirus crisis 2 HOURS AGO

As the uncertainty rumbles on, Trek-Segafredo are continuing with normal pay until plans and goals can be put in place when the state of play is decided.

"We're still waiting for the official UCI calendar because without that it's very difficult to make a programme," Trek-Segafredo manager Luca Guercilena told Cyclingnews this week.

"We need to understand the new calendar, analyse it and then decide on the sort of protocols we need to use. Those can have impacts on the goals of each rider."

Guercilena's team are considering splitting their roster into smaller groups based in different geographical locations so that the team can still operate if a certain race is placed into lockdown due to further affects of coronavirus.

"We might create two or three different groups and select the team based around specific groups of races. That will mean not reshuffling them race by race, like we do normally. It's complicated, though, until we have the race calendar in our hands," Guercilena added.

Tour de France Tour de France may have to limit spectator numbers to comply with coronavirus regulations 16 HOURS AGO