Trek-Segafredo have confirmed to Eurosport they will make up the difference in prize money for their rider Lizzie Deignan who won the first edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday.

Deignan, who launched an early solo attack with 82km remaining and built-up a stunning lead to win the race, takes home just €1,535 (£1,313) from a prize pot of €7,005 (£5,995) from race organisers ASO

The men's Paris-Roubaix race, which starts from 09:30 on Sunday has a prize pot of €90,000 and the winner will take home €30,000.

Trek-Segafredo said they will make up the difference in prize money so that Deignan will take home €30,000 for the race win, and added they have enforced the same financial conditions all season for their riders.

The team also announced in January all riders have the same base salary. Individual salaries vary, but there is a set level either the same or above the men's programme.

In 2020, the UCI established a mandate for Women's World Tour teams to pay riders at least €20,000 with an annual pay rise until a maximum of €30,000 in 2023, exclusive of bonuses. Similarly, the UCI-mandade states the men's World Tour riders earn a minimum of €40,045.

The prize pot for both men and women at Paris-Roubaix is paid in decreasing amounts to 20th place.

