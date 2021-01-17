Giro d'Italia podium finisher Wilco Kelderman suffered a concussion and a fractured vertebrae after a car crashed into a Bora-Hansgrohe training group.

Seven riders were out training in northern Italy on Saturday when the car hit the team, requiring Kelderman, Rudiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger to go to hospital.

The German team confirmed Kelderman's injuries on Sunday, adding that Schillinger had also sustained a broken vertebrae and Selig had a concussion but no fractures.

Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer, Maximilian Schachmann, and Michael Schwarzmann all returned to the hotel.

Fellow Bora rider Ide Schelling confirmed the news on Strava. "Bit of a s*** end of the camp," the 22-year-old wrote.

"Big crash with a car in my group, all guys crashed. I have a little safe angel on my shoulder as I was one of the only ones who decided to not go for the extra half hour.

"Hope everyone is okay, don’t know much more though! Keep an eye on Bora-hansgrohe socials.”

Dutch rider Kelderman finished third in last year's Giro.

