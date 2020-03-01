More than 600 people on the UAE Tour – riders, staff, race organisation and media – had been quarantined in their hotels in Abu Dhabi since Thursday evening after the Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced there were two suspected cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 among Italian staff members from a participating team.

On Saturday both members had tested negative for Covid-19 and numerous teams departed the UAE, including Team Ineos, Jumbo-Visma, Bora-Hansgrohe, Movistar and Israel Start-Up Nation.

However UAE Team Emirates has decided to stay as a precautionary measure and to continue doing medical checks.

THE FULL STATEMENT

"Despite being given the green light to travel home and the last tests carried out coming back negative, our team has decided to extend their stay in the UAE to continue testing everyone’s conditions and go home only with the safety of non-contagion.

"In the context of this global emergency, the main goal is the safety of all of us and our family members.

"In light of some known cases of flu within our group and other teams, we will be tested again in the next few days and once the situation has improved, riders and staff will return to their families.

"The support of our sponsors, in this moment of worldwide difficulty, has been fundamental.

"Our team cares more about the health of our athletes and staff than race results, and we are well aware that extending our stay in isolation will hamper our sporting ambitions in view of the upcoming events.