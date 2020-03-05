Getty Images
UAE Tour organiser says six coronavirus cases
Three teams remain under quarantine at the cancelled UAE Tour after six people were diagnosed with coronavirus.
The last two stages of the event were abandoned after two team staff members were suspected of having COVID-19, with the vast majority of competitors and staff returning home after being given the all-clear.
However, three teams are still quarantined and the organisers RCS Sport have given details of those affected by the illness.
"The higher organising committee notifies that the Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced six new cases of the coronavirus, Covid-19, in the UAE on Tuesday," a statement read.
"The six individuals diagnosed with the new coronavirus include two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian. The patients were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour."