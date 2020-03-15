The world governing body of cycling held meetings towards the end of last week and has taken the following measures in line with the World Health organisation's (WHO) response:

Cancel any event on the UCI International Calendar in territories identified as at risk by the WHO.

Suspension of all classifications for all events on the UCI International Calendar across all disciplines as of 15 March 2020 and until further notice.

The UCI has asked the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee that the qualification period for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games be stopped retroactively as of 3 March - qualification is ongoing for mountain bike, BMX Racing, BMX Freestyle and para-cycling road.

The above decisions were guided by UCI's desire to ensure fair competition as well as the health of cyclists, teams, organisers, partners media and all concerned people.

"Faced with this unprecedented and changing situation, we must adapt and take the necessary measures to guarantee, as far as possible, the security of people at our events as well as sporting equity," said UCI president, David Lappartient. "The challenges we face in light of the current situation require all members of the cycling family and the Olympic movement to be innovative, strong and united."

The UCI said it would try and reallocate new dates for events at a later stage.