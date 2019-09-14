Eurosport
Van der Poel wins final stage to claim overall Tour of Britain victory
Mathieu van der Poel won the sprint finish ending stage eight in Manchester to become the Tour of Britain champion.
The 24-year-old Dutchman edged out Cees Bol and Matteo Trentin at the race's culmination in Deansgate, with the latter finishing the tour in second place 17 seconds behind the leader.
Jasper De Buyst rounded off the podium, ending up 50 seconds behind van der Poel.
Matthew Holmes was the leading home rider back in 15th place 1:24 back from the green jersey, while Irishman Rory Townsend took the sprints jersey.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react