The 24-year-old Dutchman edged out Cees Bol and Matteo Trentin at the race's culmination in Deansgate, with the latter finishing the tour in second place 17 seconds behind the leader.

Jasper De Buyst rounded off the podium, ending up 50 seconds behind van der Poel.

Matthew Holmes was the leading home rider back in 15th place 1:24 back from the green jersey, while Irishman Rory Townsend took the sprints jersey.